Namaste India : Why and how did Mohammad Ali Jinnah become a Muslim from Hindu?

| Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 09:00 AM IST

Was Jinnah a Hindu or a Muslim? How did Jinnah become the son of Janabhai Thakkar? Today on Zee News, watch the ground report from the native village of partition villain Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the truth of Muhammad Ali Jenabhai becoming Jinnah!