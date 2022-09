Natural disasters wreak havoc in both China and Pakistan

While the floods continue to wreak havoc in Pakistan, China is also battling the havoc of the earthquake. Natural disasters have turmoiled on the lives of common people in both the countries.

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 11:46 AM IST

