Netanyahu makes big statement over Israel Palestine Conflict

|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 01:27 PM IST
Israel Hamas War: It has been 17 days since the war between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Hezbollah. Listen to what Netanyahu said in detail in this report.
