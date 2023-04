videoDetails

Over 3,000 Indian Nationals stuck in Sudan, PM Modi calls for emergency evacuation plan

| Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 10:30 PM IST

After deteriorating situation in Sudan, PM Modi called for contingency evacuation plans. This comes after 3,000 Indian citizens stuck in the conflict-ridden country. Countries like the US, UK, Germany, Spain, and Japan have started to evacuate their citizens.