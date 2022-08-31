Pakistan Flood 2022: More than 1000 people died in the devastating floods in Pakistan

Neighboring country Pakistan seems helpless in front of the floods. The condition is that about 70 percent of Pakistan is in the grip of floods, there is a scene of destruction all around. Death toll due to devastating floods in Pakistan has crossed 1000

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

