Pakistan Mini Budget: Petrol will set triple century in Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

Pakistan is witnessing the worst phase of economic crisis. After flour, rice and pulses, petrol has also become costlier in Pakistan. Shahbaz Sharif has increased the price of petrol by Rs 22 while presenting the mini budget.