Pakistan violates ceasefire in Arnia Sector of LoC

|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 02:34 PM IST
Pakistan Ceasefire Violation: Pakistan has once again violated the ceasefire. Pakistan has violated the ceasefire and opened heavy firing in Arnia Sector of LoC.
Trending Videos

