Pakistan: 'Won't let there be bloodshed in Pakistan' - Maryam

| Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 09:44 PM IST

There have been reports of firing on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan. After the incident, Pakistan's Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the government will not allow bloodshed in the country. He further said that the government has sought a report on the attack.