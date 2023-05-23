NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested again

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 23, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
Former Pakistan Foreign Minister and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been arrested again. The leader was released from jail and then arrested again.

