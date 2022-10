Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan is going to take out the Azadi March

Oct 28, 2022

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan is going to take out the Azadi March. Imran will take out this march with party employees from Lahore to Islamabad. Let us inform that Imran has left for Liberty Chowk for the march. Imran is taking out this march against the Shahbaz government.