videoDetails

Pakistan's Former PM Imran Khan to appear in Lahore HC today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 08:32 AM IST

Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Imran Khan will appear in Lahore High Court today. The court has banned any kind of police operation till 10 am. The possibility of action is being expressed after the hearing. Watch 25 big news of the day in just 5 minutes.