trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685430
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Palestinian PM Breaks Down Into Tears Over Israel’s Aggression On Gaza Strip | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
In a televised interview on Nov 06, Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh expressed deep sorrow over Israel’s aggression on Gaza strip. While speaking about children’s death toll in Gaza, the PM moved to tears during the opening session of a cabinet meeting in Ramallah. Shtayyeh’s emotional reaction follows the IAF’s ceaseless bombardment on Gaza, resulting in rising toll of civilian casualties. During the address, the Prime Minister likened the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip to criminal activities.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel-Hamas War: IDF Eliminates Another Hamas Commander In Gaza | Zee News English
Play Icon3:12
Israel-Hamas War: IDF Eliminates Another Hamas Commander In Gaza | Zee News English
Rahul Gandhi Prays At The Kedarnath Temple In Uttarakhand | Zee News English
Play Icon1:32
Rahul Gandhi Prays At The Kedarnath Temple In Uttarakhand | Zee News English
Israel-Hamas War: PM Modi Speaks To Iranian President Raisi Amid Ongoing War | Zee News English
Play Icon3:10
Israel-Hamas War: PM Modi Speaks To Iranian President Raisi Amid Ongoing War | Zee News English
Bihar Anganwadi workers Protest: Lathicharge on Anganwadi workers in Patna
Play Icon6:35
Bihar Anganwadi workers Protest: Lathicharge on Anganwadi workers in Patna
Dial 112 women employees Protest in Lucknow
Play Icon3:12
Dial 112 women employees Protest in Lucknow

Trending Videos

Israel-Hamas War: IDF Eliminates Another Hamas Commander In Gaza | Zee News English
play icon3:12
Israel-Hamas War: IDF Eliminates Another Hamas Commander In Gaza | Zee News English
Rahul Gandhi Prays At The Kedarnath Temple In Uttarakhand | Zee News English
play icon1:32
Rahul Gandhi Prays At The Kedarnath Temple In Uttarakhand | Zee News English
Israel-Hamas War: PM Modi Speaks To Iranian President Raisi Amid Ongoing War | Zee News English
play icon3:10
Israel-Hamas War: PM Modi Speaks To Iranian President Raisi Amid Ongoing War | Zee News English
Bihar Anganwadi workers Protest: Lathicharge on Anganwadi workers in Patna
play icon6:35
Bihar Anganwadi workers Protest: Lathicharge on Anganwadi workers in Patna
Dial 112 women employees Protest in Lucknow
play icon3:12
Dial 112 women employees Protest in Lucknow