Passenger onboard Pakistani airlines flight to Dubai creates ruckus mid-air

There has been a ruckus in the plane going from Peshawar to Dubai. An attempt was made to break the window of the plane. This uproar has happened in the name of offering Namaz.

| Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 02:00 PM IST

