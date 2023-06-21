NewsVideos
Planning to visit India next year: Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi

Jun 21, 2023
Twitter and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi in New York, said "I am planning to visit India next year. I am confident that Tesla will be in India and we will do so as soon as humanly possible. I would like to thank PM Modi for his support and hopefully, we will be able to announce something in the future. It is quite likely there will be a significant investment in India. It was an excellent conversation with the Prime Minister."

