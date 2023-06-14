NewsVideos
PM Modi calls on US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 08:15 AM IST
Ahead of his visit to United States, PM Modi met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on June 13. Both PM Modi and Biden’s aide reviewed progress under India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies. Taking to his Twitter handle, PM Modi said that he is looking forward to meeting President Biden. Earlier, NSA Ajit Doval met The United States US NSA Jake Sullivan in Delhi. Jake Sullivan is on an official visit to New Delhi from 13-14 June, at the invitation of Indian NSA Ajit Doval.

