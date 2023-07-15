trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635732
PM Modi to be on one day UAE visit today

|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 09:33 AM IST
PM Modi UAE Visit: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to UAE today after two days of France tour. During this, talks will be held on several agreements between the two countries. Know in detail in this report why PM Modi's visit to UAE is special?
