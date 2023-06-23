NewsVideos
PM Modi tweets about his address to US Congress and says 'a great honor'

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
PM Modi addressed the US Congress in the US Parliament. Regarding this address, the Prime Minister of India tweeted a while back and thanked the members of the US Congress.

