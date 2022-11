Politicians, outsiders and ex-servicemen in the hit list of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

| Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 12:14 PM IST

Exposing the conspiracy of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, intelligence agencies have issued an alert and told that there are leaders, outsiders and ex-servicemen are in the hit-list of terrorists. Agencies have told that there is anger among the terrorists due to the major operation of the army in Jammu and Kashmir.