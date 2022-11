Politics continues over attack on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan | Watch

| Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 02:50 PM IST

Politics is still going on regarding the attack on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Even after so many days it is not clear how many bullets Imran got. Now Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif asked why the postmortem of Imran Khan was not done. Imran's party has a government in Punjab. Why didn't they investigate yet?