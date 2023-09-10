trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660218
'Proud Hindu’ Rishi Sunak With Wife Akshata Murty Pays Visit To Akshardham Temple | G20 Summit

Sep 10, 2023
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid visit to the Akshardham Temple on Sunday morning along with his wife Akshata Murthy. Police officials said security has been tightened in and around the temple.
