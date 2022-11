Putin ally Prigozhin admits interfering in upcoming US elections

| Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 09:20 PM IST

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that he had interfered in the U.S. elections. He said that ‘He also has a clear intention to do the same in future’. This remark by Russian President Vladimir Putin was posted on the eve of the U.S. midterm elections.