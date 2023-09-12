trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661619
Putin-Kim's Meeting Confirmed, Next Big Military Alliance? | Vladimir Putin | Kim Jong-Un

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
The North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, will visit Russia in the coming days at the invitation of Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin has confirmed, amid concerns in the west that Pyongyang plans to provide weapons to Moscow to use in the war against Ukraine.
