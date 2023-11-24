trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691956
Qatar Approves India's Appeal Against Death Penalty To 8 Ex-Navy Personnel | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
A Qatar court has accepted India's appeal against the death penalty to eight former Indian Navy personnel, who were handed the sentence last month in an alleged case of espionage. Sources said that the Qatari court will set a hearing date after examining the appeal.
