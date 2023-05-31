NewsVideos
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi during his address to Indian Diaspora in San Fransisco

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi San Fransico Speech: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a week-long US tour. During this, while addressing the Indian Diaspora in San Francisco, he targeted the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and said that, 'If only he could, he would start giving knowledge of the universe to even God'. Know in detail in this report what Rahul said while giving a speech in San Francisco.

