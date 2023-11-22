trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690959
Red Cross makes huge statement on Israel-Hamas Deal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Day 47: Hamas has decided to release about 50 Israeli hostages. Meanwhile, Red Cross has made huge statement on Israel hostage release. Red Cross said that it is ready to help in the exchange of hostages. Talks are underway with the concerned countries for help. Further, Red Cross has also said that we are not part of the negotiation of the agreement. But we will play a role in facilitating the release of the hostages.
