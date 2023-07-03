trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629960
Rioters attack Paris Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun's house, wife injured

Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
France Riots are underway. Amidst this, rioters made a fierce attack on the house of Vincent Jeanbrun, the mayor of Paris. Mayor's wife Melanie Nowak is badly injured in this attack.
