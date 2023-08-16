trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649642
Rishi Sunak Visits Spiritual Leader Morari Bapu's ‘Ram Katha’ In UK: ‘My Hindu Faith Guides Me’

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that his Hindu faith guides him in every aspect of his life and gives him the courage to do the best as the PM of Britain.

