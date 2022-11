Russia hammers Ukraine’s military with deadly air and ground strikes, Putin’s men target Kyiv forces

| Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 08:00 PM IST

Two of Russia's most modern multi-role fighters have spearheaded Moscow's air war over Ukraine: the two-seat Sukhoi Su-30SM (code-named Flanker-H by NATO) and its successor, the single-seat Su-35S Flanker-E.