Russian President Putin Accepts Kim's Invitation To Visit North Korea

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted the invitation by his guest Kim Jong Un to visit North Korea. Kim Jong Un courteously invited Putin to visit the DPRK during his visit. Russian President Putin indeed accepted the invitation with pleasure.
