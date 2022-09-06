NewsVideos

School teacher rescues children after Sichuan Earthquake

Earthquake once again wreaked havoc in China. The tremors were so strong that many buildings in Sichuan province were reduced to rubble. Amidst the devastation, the picture of lives being saved also came to the fore. Here a teacher became an angel for the children of the school.

|Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 08:52 PM IST
Earthquake once again wreaked havoc in China. The tremors were so strong that many buildings in Sichuan province were reduced to rubble. Amidst the devastation, the picture of lives being saved also came to the fore. Here a teacher became an angel for the children of the school.

