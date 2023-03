videoDetails

Shooting Incident at America's Nashville Christian School, CCTV Footage recovered

| Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 09:54 AM IST

A shooting incident has come to light from a school in Tennessee, USA. A woman opened fire at a Nashville school with a gun. This incident has been captured in CCTV. 3 children have died in this attack. At the same time, the police have killed the attacker.