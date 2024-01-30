trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715499
South Sudan Clash leads to death of 52

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 07:48 AM IST
Clash has been witnessed between two groups in South Sudan. About 52 people have died and about 64 people have been injured during the incident. To Know about the whole matter, watch this report.

