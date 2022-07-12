NewsVideos

Sri Lanka Crisis Explained

The economic crisis in Sri Lanka is continuously deepening. Why does the atmosphere of demonstration become frequent in Sri Lanka? The reason behind this is the increasing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, wrong decisions taken by the changing governments. Know how Sri Lanka will come out of this financial crisis.

|Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 07:30 PM IST
The economic crisis in Sri Lanka is continuously deepening. Why does the atmosphere of demonstration become frequent in Sri Lanka? The reason behind this is the increasing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, wrong decisions taken by the changing governments. Know how Sri Lanka will come out of this financial crisis.

All Videos

PM Modi Jharkhand Visit: PM's big gift to Jharkhand during Deoghar visit
31:44
PM Modi Jharkhand Visit: PM's big gift to Jharkhand during Deoghar visit
Know about Meghalaya’s Behdienkhlam Festival | Festivals of India
Know about Meghalaya’s Behdienkhlam Festival | Festivals of India
Know which shows topped the Hindi streaming ratings | Zee English News | Entertainment
Know which shows topped the Hindi streaming ratings | Zee English News | Entertainment
What did Asaduddin Owaisi said on CM Yogi's population statement?
6:42
What did Asaduddin Owaisi said on CM Yogi's population statement?
How to treat high uric acid naturally: expert answers
How to treat high uric acid naturally: expert answers

Trending Videos

31:44
PM Modi Jharkhand Visit: PM's big gift to Jharkhand during Deoghar visit
Know about Meghalaya’s Behdienkhlam Festival | Festivals of India
Know which shows topped the Hindi streaming ratings | Zee English News | Entertainment
6:42
What did Asaduddin Owaisi said on CM Yogi's population statement?
How to treat high uric acid naturally: expert answers
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis,sri lanka crisis Explained,crisis in sri lanka,sri lanka food crisis,Sri Lanka,sri lanka economic crisis explained,sri lanka financial crisis,sri lanka economy crisis,sri lankan economy crisis,food crisis sri lanka,Sri Lanka economy,Sri Lanka news,why sri lanka economic crisis,sri lankan economic crisis,Economic crisis,sri lanka latest news,Sri Lanka News Today,sri lanka new president,