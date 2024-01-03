trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705557
Strong earthquake tremors felt in Afghanistan's Faizabad

|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 07:30 AM IST
Strong earthquake tremors have been felt in Afghanistan's Faizabad. The intensity of the earthquake was measured at 4.4. Earthquake occurred twice in half an hour but there has been no news of any damage.

