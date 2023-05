videoDetails

Swaminarayan Temple Attacked in Australia's Sydney by Khalistan supporters

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2023, 09:48 AM IST

Once again a Hindu temple has been attacked in Australia. A case of vandalism has come to light in Swami Narayan Temple in Sydney, Australia. Khalistani supporters have created a ruckus in the temple and the Khalistani flag has also been installed on the wall of the temple.