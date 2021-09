Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Gupkar liked IS's 'training lie' of Pakistan?

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who has always been known to lie, has now run dossier propaganda on Kashmir. In the name of raising the flag of human rights violations, Pakistan has made fabricated allegations against India by making public a 131-page fake dossier. On which former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah have remained silent for the last 24 hours.