Taliban orders closure of hair and beauty salons in Afghanistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
The Taliban administration in Afghanistan has ordered beauty salons to close within a month, the morality ministry said, in the latest shrinking of access to public places for Afghan women.
