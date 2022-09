Terrorist Masood Azhar living in ISI guest house in Bahawalpur, Pakistan

A big news is coming from the Indian intelligence agencies. A big lie of Pakistan has been exposed. Terrorist Masood Azhar is living in an ISI guest house in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 01:21 PM IST

A big news is coming from the Indian intelligence agencies. A big lie of Pakistan has been exposed. Terrorist Masood Azhar is living in an ISI guest house in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.