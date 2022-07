Tetsuyo Yamagami, who shot Shinzo Abe, served in Japanese Navy

The condition of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is said to be critical. The man who attacked Abe was arrested. The man has been identified as 41-year-old Yamagami Tetsuya.

| Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

