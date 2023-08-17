trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650160
'The Big Nuclear War': North Korea's Biggest Ever Warning To US Scares The World | Joe Biden

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
North Korea on Thursday warned of a "preemptive nuclear strike" following the arrival of a US nuclear submarine at a South Korean port this week.

