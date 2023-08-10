trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647234
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Too Drunk To Drive Back Home? Italian Government Will Offer A Free Taxi Ride

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 02:23 PM IST
There is no longer any justification for consuming alcohol excessively and then deciding to drive home, especially in Italy. The Italian government intends to initiate a trial initiative aimed at offering intoxicated individuals the opportunity to utilize complimentary taxi services.

All Videos

Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge remark on No Confidence Motion
play icon4:3
Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge remark on No Confidence Motion
Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament amid ongoing discussion on No Confidence Motion,
play icon1:48
Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament amid ongoing discussion on No Confidence Motion,
EC appointment Bill to be introduced in Rajya Sabha today
play icon2:25
EC appointment Bill to be introduced in Rajya Sabha today
What is ‘Havana Syndrome’? Indian Govt Plans To Investigate The Mysterious Illness
play icon1:46
What is ‘Havana Syndrome’? Indian Govt Plans To Investigate The Mysterious Illness
PMO Tweets on PM modi's address on No Confidence Motion
play icon2:46
PMO Tweets on PM modi's address on No Confidence Motion

Trending Videos

Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge remark on No Confidence Motion
play icon4:3
Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge remark on No Confidence Motion
Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament amid ongoing discussion on No Confidence Motion,
play icon1:48
Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament amid ongoing discussion on No Confidence Motion,
EC appointment Bill to be introduced in Rajya Sabha today
play icon2:25
EC appointment Bill to be introduced in Rajya Sabha today
What is ‘Havana Syndrome’? Indian Govt Plans To Investigate The Mysterious Illness
play icon1:46
What is ‘Havana Syndrome’? Indian Govt Plans To Investigate The Mysterious Illness
PMO Tweets on PM modi's address on No Confidence Motion
play icon2:46
PMO Tweets on PM modi's address on No Confidence Motion
World,Giorgia Meloni,Italy,