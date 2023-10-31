trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682358
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Trick Or Treat? Bidens Celebrate Halloween With Trick-or-treaters At The White House

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden hosted Halloween at the White House Monday. This year the focus is on books with the White House calling it a "Hallo-READ" celebration, as the President and First Lady handed out books and candy to trick-or-treaters.
Follow Us

All Videos

Shilpa Shetty Looks Divine In Her Traditional Attire In Mumbai
Play Icon0:44
Shilpa Shetty Looks Divine In Her Traditional Attire In Mumbai
Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty captured while setting father-daughter goals in Mumbai
Play Icon0:26
Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty captured while setting father-daughter goals in Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut Looks Mesmerising In her Pastel Saree Look
Play Icon1:2
Kangana Ranaut Looks Mesmerising In her Pastel Saree Look
Kangana Ranaut Looks Mesmerising In her Pastel Saree Look
Play Icon0:24
Kangana Ranaut Looks Mesmerising In her Pastel Saree Look
Cabinet meeting on Maratha Aarakshan, Ajit Pawar will not attend
Play Icon1:50
Cabinet meeting on Maratha Aarakshan, Ajit Pawar will not attend

Trending Videos

Shilpa Shetty Looks Divine In Her Traditional Attire In Mumbai
play icon0:44
Shilpa Shetty Looks Divine In Her Traditional Attire In Mumbai
Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty captured while setting father-daughter goals in Mumbai
play icon0:26
Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty captured while setting father-daughter goals in Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut Looks Mesmerising In her Pastel Saree Look
play icon1:2
Kangana Ranaut Looks Mesmerising In her Pastel Saree Look
Kangana Ranaut Looks Mesmerising In her Pastel Saree Look
play icon0:24
Kangana Ranaut Looks Mesmerising In her Pastel Saree Look
Cabinet meeting on Maratha Aarakshan, Ajit Pawar will not attend
play icon1:50
Cabinet meeting on Maratha Aarakshan, Ajit Pawar will not attend