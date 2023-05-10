NewsVideos
TTK Breaking: Imran's close and former foreign minister arrested

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 10, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former Foreign Minister of Pakistan and close to Imran Khan, has been arrested. Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been arrested for inciting violence.

TTK: There is no entry for Pakistanis in Balochistan, says Deepak Chaurasia
2 people shot dead in Faisalabad
Taal Thok Ke: After Imran Khan, two more people will be arrested - PML (N)
Taal Thok Ke: 'Once upon a time there used to be a huge crowd in support of Imran Khan, but now..'
Lahore city engulfed in flames...Police firing furiously on PTI workers
