Ukraine launches Bomb Attack in Donetsk

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 07:48 AM IST
Russia Ukraine War Update: Amid the Israel-Hamas war, Russia-Ukraine has once again witnessed bombings. Ukraine has launched a major attack on Donetsk. The attack hit trains loaded with fuel. One person died and many people were injured in this attack.
Know glory of Karwa Chauth from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know glory of Karwa Chauth from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Exclusive Interview on Zee News
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Exclusive Interview on Zee News
Chhattisgarh Election: Who is 'powerful' among the five states?
Chhattisgarh Election: Who is 'powerful' among the five states?
Ed Summons Arvind Kejriwal: AAP angry over ED notice to Kejriwal
Ed Summons Arvind Kejriwal: AAP angry over ED notice to Kejriwal
Pakistan Beat Bangladesh World Cup 2023: Pakistan won after four defeats
Pakistan Beat Bangladesh World Cup 2023: Pakistan won after four defeats

