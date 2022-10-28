NewsVideos

UNSC Meeting: India got US support says Antony Blinken

|Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 05:43 PM IST
During the UNSC meeting, the US Secretary of State has given a big statement showing support for India. Antony Blinken said, "the victims of the Mumbai attack will get justice".

