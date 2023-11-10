trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686334
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Reaches Delhi

|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 08:46 AM IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on India visit. American Foreign Minister landed in Delhi last night. As per latest reports, Blinken will participate in 2+2 talks during his visit to India. On the other hand, American Defense Minister will also reach India tomorrow.
