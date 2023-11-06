trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684800
US Submarine reaches Middle East amid Israel Hamas Conflict

|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
Its been 31 days since Hamas-Israel war has begun. As per latest reports, US submarine has reached Middle East. The Submarine is of America's Ohio category and pictures of it passing through the Suez Canal have also surfaced. Watch exclusive pictures of Submarine and know what is its purpose to reach the Middle East.
