“Very motivating…” US Congressman hails PM Modi’s address to the US Congress

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the joint session of the United States Congress during which he covered a wide range of topics. The US Representatives, who were present during the address, talked about the parts of Prime Minister Modi’s speech which resonated with them the most.

