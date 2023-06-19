NewsVideos
Wanted Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar Shot Dead In Canada

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 09:49 PM IST
Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar has been shot dead in Canada. The incident took place at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in the British Columbia province. Nijjar was killed in a targeted shooting in Canada's Surrey City.

