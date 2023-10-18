trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676992
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Was It Israeli Airstrike Or 'Misfired' Islamic Jihad Rocket? What Killed Dozens At Gaza Hospital?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 04:17 PM IST
Nearly 500 Palestinians were reported dead in an explosion at a hospital in Gaza Strip. This made it the deadliest mass casualty event so far during the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Gaza health ministry claimed that Israeli warplanes bombed the Ahli Baptist hospital in Gaza. While the Israel Defense Forces held Palestinian Islamic Jihad group was responsible for the attack.
Follow Us

All Videos

Joe Biden Reaches Israel: Whom did Netanyahu call a monster in front of Biden?
play icon4:43
Joe Biden Reaches Israel: Whom did Netanyahu call a monster in front of Biden?
PM Modi tweets on Gaza Hospital Attack
play icon4:30
PM Modi tweets on Gaza Hospital Attack
US President Joe Biden to reach Tel Aviv in a while
play icon9:12
US President Joe Biden to reach Tel Aviv in a while
Joe Biden in Israel: Biden-Netanyahu hug, will Muslim countries get angry?
play icon3:30
Joe Biden in Israel: Biden-Netanyahu hug, will Muslim countries get angry?
Biden In Israel: Hamas-Hezbollah in tension due to Biden's visit after Gaza Hospital attack?
play icon8:47
Biden In Israel: Hamas-Hezbollah in tension due to Biden's visit after Gaza Hospital attack?

Trending Videos

Joe Biden Reaches Israel: Whom did Netanyahu call a monster in front of Biden?
play icon4:43
Joe Biden Reaches Israel: Whom did Netanyahu call a monster in front of Biden?
PM Modi tweets on Gaza Hospital Attack
play icon4:30
PM Modi tweets on Gaza Hospital Attack
US President Joe Biden to reach Tel Aviv in a while
play icon9:12
US President Joe Biden to reach Tel Aviv in a while
Joe Biden in Israel: Biden-Netanyahu hug, will Muslim countries get angry?
play icon3:30
Joe Biden in Israel: Biden-Netanyahu hug, will Muslim countries get angry?
Biden In Israel: Hamas-Hezbollah in tension due to Biden's visit after Gaza Hospital attack?
play icon8:47
Biden In Israel: Hamas-Hezbollah in tension due to Biden's visit after Gaza Hospital attack?